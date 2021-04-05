Flyers-Penguins: Game 53 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

For the first time in over two months, the Flyers convincingly won a hockey game on Monday night. It was their first win by more than one goal since Feb. 28, one that not only took to task the division-leading Pittsburgh Penguins, but knocked them from the pedestal for at least the moment.

Tuesday night marks the final meeting of the season between the Flyers and Penguins, the very matchup that opened the 2020-21 season for the NHL nearly four months earlier. One team is headed for the playoffs in another three games, seeding to be determined. The other has a critical offseason ahead, but before that begins, four more games remain.

Game time is at 7 p.m.