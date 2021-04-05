Flyers-Penguins: Game 53 Preview
05/04/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
For the first time in over two months, the Flyers convincingly won a hockey game on Monday night. It was their first win by more than one goal since Feb. 28, one that not only took to task the division-leading Pittsburgh Penguins, but knocked them from the pedestal for at least the moment.
Tuesday night marks the final meeting of the season between the Flyers and Penguins, the very matchup that opened the 2020-21 season for the NHL nearly four months earlier. One team is headed for the playoffs in another three games, seeding to be determined. The other has a critical offseason ahead, but before that begins, four more games remain.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|49
|9
|34
|43
|Sidney Crosby
|52
|21
|36
|57
|James van Riemsdyk
|52
|16
|23
|39
|Jake Guentzel
|53
|22
|31
|53
|Claude Giroux
|50
|16
|23
|39
|Kris Letang
|52
|7
|35
|42
|Sean Couturier
|41
|15
|22
|37
|Bryan Rust
|53
|22
|19
|41
|Joel Farabee
|51
|17
|18
|35
|Jared McCann
|40
|13
|15
|28
Brian Elliott gets back in goal for the Flyers. Elliott likely has two or three starts remaining this season, and is looking to finish on a high note. Elliott has lost two straight starts after winning back-to-back starts.
Tristan Jarry got some unexpected ice time on Monday with Casey DeSmith exiting with an injury after two periods. Jarry is back in goal on Tuesday night.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sam Morin (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
- Penguins: Outside of the goalie, Mike Sullivan said that the rest of the lineup is subject to change up until game time.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (19th), Penguins (8th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Penguins (25th)
- Recent History vs. Penguins
- Jan. 13, 2021 - Flyers 6, Penguins 3 (at PHI)
- Jan. 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Penguins 2 (at PHI)
- March 2, 2021 - Penguins 5, Flyers 2 (at PIT)
- March 4, 2021 - Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (at PIT)
- March 6, 2021 - Penguins 4, Flyers 3 (at PIT)
- April 15, 2021 - Flyers 2, Penguins 1 (F/SO) (at PIT)
- May 3, 2021 - Flyers 7, Penguins 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
- Claude Giroux - 58 GP, 20 G, 40 A, 60 P
- Joel Farabee - 9 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
- Jake Voracek - 50 GP, 24 G, 27 A, 51 P
- Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 10-5-3, 3.08 GAA, .907 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
- Brian Elliott plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
- Kevin Hayes needs two points to reach 300 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
