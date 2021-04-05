Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Grading Eagles 2021 Draft Haul

Flyers-Penguins: Game 53 Preview

05/04/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

For the first time in over two months, the Flyers convincingly won a hockey game on Monday night. It was their first win by more than one goal since Feb. 28, one that not only took to task the division-leading Pittsburgh Penguins, but knocked them from the pedestal for at least the moment. 

Tuesday night marks the final meeting of the season between the Flyers and Penguins, the very matchup that opened the 2020-21 season for the NHL nearly four months earlier. One team is headed for the playoffs in another three games, seeding to be determined. The other has a critical offseason ahead, but before that begins, four more games remain. 

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P
Jake Voracek 49 9 34 43 Sidney Crosby 52 21 36 57
James van Riemsdyk 52 16 23 39 Jake Guentzel 53 22 31 53
Claude Giroux 50 16 23 39 Kris Letang 52 7 35 42
Sean Couturier 41 15 22 37 Bryan Rust 53 22 19 41
Joel Farabee 51 17 18 35 Jared McCann 40 13 15 28

Players To Watch 5-4

Joel Farabee now has goals in back-to-back games and certainly looks like the confident player that opened the season on a tear. He looks to keep it going on Tuesday night.
 
Another game in Philly and another goal for Sidney Crosby. It should come as no surprise, but Crosby hasn't been piling up points lately, so this could be the start of another hot streak for him, just in time for the playoffs.
 
Goalie Matchup 5-4

Brian Elliott gets back in goal for the Flyers. Elliott likely has two or three starts remaining this season, and is looking to finish on a high note. Elliott has lost two straight starts after winning back-to-back starts. 

Tristan Jarry got some unexpected ice time on Monday with Casey DeSmith exiting with an injury after two periods. Jarry is back in goal on Tuesday night.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 5-4

Flyers Scratches: Sam Morin (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)

Opponent Line Combos 5-4

Penguins Scratches: Brandon Tanev (injury), Evan Rodrigues (injury), Mike Matheson (injury), Casey DeSmith (injury), Chad Ruhwedel (healthy), Radim Zohorna (healthy), Mark Jankowski (healthy), Sam Lafferty (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
  • Penguins: Outside of the goalie, Mike Sullivan said that the rest of the lineup is subject to change up until game time.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (19th), Penguins (8th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Penguins (25th)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins
    • Jan. 13, 2021 - Flyers 6, Penguins 3 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Penguins 2 (at PHI)
    • March 2, 2021 - Penguins 5, Flyers 2 (at PIT)
    • March 4, 2021 - Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (at PIT)
    • March 6, 2021 - Penguins 4, Flyers 3 (at PIT)
    • April 15, 2021 - Flyers 2, Penguins 1 (F/SO) (at PIT)
    • May 3, 2021 - Flyers 7, Penguins 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • Claude Giroux - 58 GP, 20 G, 40 A, 60 P
    • Joel Farabee - 9 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Jake Voracek - 50 GP, 24 G, 27 A, 51 P
    • Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 10-5-3, 3.08 GAA, .907 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for 8th all-time in Flyers history.
    • Brian Elliott plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
    • Kevin Hayes needs two points to reach 300 for his career. 

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

Posted by on 05/04/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

