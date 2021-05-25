Harper is Latest Phillies Player to Hit the Injured List

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
05/25/2021

The Phillies have been battling injuries non-stop as of late.  The lineup has been without three of their top players (and most expensive players) in Didi Gregorius, J.T. Realmuto and outfielder Bryce Harper.  Both Gregorius and Realmuto already occupied spaces on the Injured List.  Now Harper will join them.

The Phillies announced Tuesday afternoon that Harper was placed on the 10-Day Injured List, retroactive to May 23.  

Taking his place on the roster is Roman Quinn.  The Phillies have been without Quinn since May 4. In a failed bunt attempt, Quinn got a laceration on his right hand that required nine stitches.  

The Phillies are giving Odubel Herrera the start in center on Tuesday night, with Brad Miller occupying left field and Matt Joyce in right field.  

 

