Realmuto Hits the IL; Howard Starts for Phillies Saturday

Matt Moore His the IL as Spencer Howard Joins Rotation

05/22/2021

The Phillies announced yesterday that Spencer Howard would be joining the Phillies starting rotation.  Howard takes the mound in South Philadelphia tonight against the Boston Red Sox and Nathan Eovaldi.  So the only thing left to figure out was who might lose their roster spot to make room.  But alas, another injury.

The Phillies announced that lefty Matt Moore has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a back injury:

Moore last appeared in a game on Wednesday.

The season so far has been disappointing for Moore.  Beginning the season as the club's number four starting pitcher, Moore was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on April 19.  He returned a week later, but Vince Velasquez had staked claim to his rotation spot.

All in all, Moore is 0-1 with a 7.36 earned run average.

As for Howard, he's pitched nine innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going two, three, and four innings, in that order, in his three starts there.  He has allowed just one earned run.   He will face a hot Boston Red Sox lineup.

 

Adam

How in the world has Howard never pitched more than 112 innings in a season? He’s in his age 24 season and a starter, and he’s never been stretched out? How is that even possible?

Posted by: Adam | 05/22/2021 at 04:50 PM

