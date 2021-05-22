Matt Moore His the IL as Spencer Howard Joins Rotation

The Phillies announced yesterday that Spencer Howard would be joining the Phillies starting rotation. Howard takes the mound in South Philadelphia tonight against the Boston Red Sox and Nathan Eovaldi. So the only thing left to figure out was who might lose their roster spot to make room. But alas, another injury.

The Phillies announced that lefty Matt Moore has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a back injury:

The Phillies placed Matt Moore on the injured list with a back injury, which creates a roster spot for Spencer Howard. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) May 22, 2021

Moore last appeared in a game on Wednesday.

The season so far has been disappointing for Moore. Beginning the season as the club's number four starting pitcher, Moore was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on April 19. He returned a week later, but Vince Velasquez had staked claim to his rotation spot.

All in all, Moore is 0-1 with a 7.36 earned run average.

As for Howard, he's pitched nine innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going two, three, and four innings, in that order, in his three starts there. He has allowed just one earned run. He will face a hot Boston Red Sox lineup.