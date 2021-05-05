Moniak, Kingery Return as both Quinn, Joyce Hit the Phillies Injured List

Tuesday night it was pretty clear that the Phillies would have to place outfielder Roman Quinn on the injured list. Quinn squared to bunt in the bottom of the second. Quinn missed the ball with the bat, but managed to have the ball hit square on his right hand. X-Rays were negative, but Quinn cut the finger, which resulted in eight stitches.

But that was not the only injury.

Matt Joyce, who entered last night's game in the eighth inning, was placed on the Injured List along with Quinn. The diagnosis was a calf strain. This further complicates the Phillies outfield situation.

Bryce Harper has been day-to-day with a sore right wrist. The wrist was hit by way of Harper's face, which took the brunt of a wild pitch of Genesis Cabrera of the St. Louis Cardinals. Harper remains out of the lineup Wednesday night.

To replace Quinn and Joyce on the roster, the Phillies recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak and utility player Scott Kingery from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Both appeared in one game for the IronPigs, last night's opener. Moniak was 0 for 4, while Kingery hit a walk-off RBI triple to secure an IronPigs victory.

Kingery yielded his spot in the starting lineup to Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes, who were rehabbing. Both Segura and Torreyes could join the Phillies soon.