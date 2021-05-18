Phillies Reliever Jojo Romero to Undergo "Tommy John" Surgery

The Phillies announced that they placed reliever Jojo Romero on the 60-day Injured List on Tuesday afternoon. Romero had been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a strained left elbow. Such an injury is always rather worrisome; the end result is often what is now commonly known as "Tommy John Surgery" - a procedure that will keep a player out over a year's time. Unfortunately, that will be what happens to Romero.

The Phillies announced that Romero will undergo the "Tommy John" procedure, which replaces the ulnar collateral ligament with a ligament from another part of the body, often the leg.

What does this mean? For most pitchers the recovery time exceeds a year from the moment of the surgery. That means if Romero is able to help the Phillies, it will not be until late next summer.

Romero was 0-0 with a 7.00 earned run average in 11 games for the Phillies in 2020.