Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies Activate Bradley, Torreyes as Gregorius Hits IL

Phillies Reliever Jojo Romero to Undergo "Tommy John" Surgery

05/18/2021

IMG_1605

The Phillies announced that they placed reliever Jojo Romero on the 60-day Injured List on Tuesday afternoon.  Romero had been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a strained left elbow.  Such an injury is always rather worrisome; the end result is often what is now commonly known as "Tommy John Surgery" - a procedure that will keep a player out over a year's time.  Unfortunately, that will be what happens to Romero.

The Phillies announced that Romero will undergo the "Tommy John" procedure, which replaces the ulnar collateral ligament with a ligament from another part of the body, often the leg. 

What does this mean?  For most pitchers the recovery time exceeds a year from the moment of the surgery.  That means if Romero is able to help the Phillies, it will not be until late next summer.

Romero was 0-0 with a 7.00 earned run average in 11 games for the Phillies in 2020.

Posted by on 05/18/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)