Phillies Set Minor League Rosters

For the first time since 2019, there will be minor league baseball. This week the Phillies will debut their new alignment: Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Double-A Reading, High-A Lakewood, and Low-A Clearwater. Seasons begin tomorrow. Here is a run-down of the rosters and who his where.

Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Via the IronPigs Website:

PITCHERS (17): RHP Enyel De Los Santos, LHP Kyle Dohy, LHP Bailey Falter, RHP Neftali Feliz, RHP J.D. Hammer, RHP Spencer Howard, LHP Damon Jones, LHP Rob Kaminsky, RHP Mauricio Llovera, RHP Adonis Medina, RHP Bryan Mitchell, LHP David Parkinson, RHP David Paulino, RHP Ramon Rosso, LHP Cristopher Sanchez, LHP Jeff Singer, LHP Ranger Suarez

CATCHERS (3): Edgar Cabral, Jack Conley, Rafael Marchan

INFIELDERS (5): Greg Garcia, C.J. Chatham, Darick Hall, Austin Listi, Luke Williams

OUTFIELDERS (4): Travis Jankowski, Mickey Moniak, Cornelius Randolph, Josh Stephen

Double-A Reading Fightin' Phils, Via the Fightin' Phils Website:

PITCHERS (16) LHP Ethan Evanko, LHP Ethan Lindow, LHP Jonathan Hennigan, LHP Jakob Hernandez, LHP Taylor Lehman, LHP Zach Warren, RHP Mark Appel, RHP Andrew Brown, RHP Tyler Carr, RHP Joel Cesar, RHP Colton Eastman, RHP Julian Garcia, RHP Kyle Glogoski, RHP James McArthur, RHP Francisco Morales, and RHP Austin Ross.

CATCHERS (3): Roldolfo Duran, Colby Finch, Nick Matera

INFIELDERS (7): Matt Kroon, Luke Miller, Madison Stokes, Arquimedes Gamboa, Dalton Guthrie, Sal Gozzo, Daniel Britto

OUTFIELDERS (1): Matt Vierling

High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Via BlueClaws Release:

PITCHERS (18): RHP Mike Adams, RHP Ben Brown, RHP Blake Brown, RHP Kevin Gowdy, LHP Josh Hendrickson, RHP Jonathan Hughes, RHP Adam Leverett, LHP Brian Marconi, RHP Tyler McKay, LHP Jhordany Mezquita, RHP Jack Perkins, RHP Dominic Pipkin, RHP Mark Potter, RHP Victor Santos, RHP Noah Skirrow, RHP Billy Sullivan, RHP Aneurys Zabala, RHP Braden Zarbinsky

CATCHERS (3): Vito Friscia, Herbert Iser, Logan O'Hoppe

INFIELDERS (6): Chris Cornelius, Nate Fassnacht, Jonathan Guzman, Rudy Rott, Cole Stobbe, Bryson Stott

OUTFIELDERS (3): Keaton Greenwalt, Hunter Hearn, Jhalyn Ortiz

Low-A Clearwater Threshers, Via Threshers Website:

PITCHERS (18): RHP Mick Abel, LHP Tyler Adams, RHP Tyler Burch, RHP Dylan Castaneda, RHP Starlyn Castillo, RHP Cristian Hernández, LHP Nick Lackney, RHP Fernando Lozano, RHP Alejandro Made, LHP Rafael Marcano, LHP Jordi Martínez, RHP Gunner Mayer, RHP Carlo Reyes, RHP Rodolfo Sanchez, RHP Eduar Segovia, RHP Victor Vargas, LHP JP Woodward, LHP Gabriel Yanez.

CATCHERS (2): Christopher Burke, Abrahán Gutiérrez

INFIELDERS (6): Luis Garcia, Edgar Made, Casey Martin, D.J. Stewart, Nicolas Torres, Rixon Wingrove.

OUTFIELDERS (4): Hunter Markwardt, Ben Pelletier, Johan Rojas, Corbin Williams.