Podcast: Eagles Roadtrips, Aaron Rodgers Rumors, & Final Thoughts on the NFL Draft

Schedule Release and Draft Reaction

05/15/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to react to the the schedule release and how the Eagles fared in the 2021 draft. They talk very early record projections, favorite matchups, favorite draft picks and answer some of the viewers questions!

Make sure to rate and review the show wherever you listen. And check out our written content and all the Philadelphia Sports news and content over with our partners at Sports Talk Philly. You can find them on Twitter, @sportstalkphl or on the web, sportstalkphilly.com!

 

