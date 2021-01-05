Two More Defensive Linemen Find Themselves Headed To Philadelphia

When it came their time to pick, the Eagles doubled down on more defensive line depth.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 225 and No. 240 to Washington in exchange for a 2022 5th-round pick. @LifeBrand_AI | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/zPYWvWCfFG

Before the Eagles got to the first of their four picks in the sixth round, the team sent the final of their picks (the second compensatory) along with a seventh for a 2022 fifth-round pick from Washington.

First, the team looked inside to Marlon Tuipulotu out of USC.

Tuipulotu offers quality run defense, but does not figure to be an every down player due to his limitations with pass rush.

In the past three seasons (one season of only five games), he tallied 104 tackles (15 for loss) and did manage 8.5 sacks with three batted passes and two forced fumbles.

Turning to the outside, Costal Carolina's Tarron Jackson.

Jackson is a lottery ticket.

Although he has incredible numbers (188 tackles, six forced fumbles, 24.5 sacks and 42 tackles for loss over the past four seasons), he is not a standout athlete. The concern is that he only had those numbers due to the inferior competition at the Sun Belt and a poor performance at the Senior Bowl did not help to east that theory at all, pushing him to the sixth round.

One game against that level of competition could have led to a faulty conclusion, however; that'll be what the Eagles are hoping is the case here.

The Eagles have one more sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick remaining in the draft.

Players like Dylan Moses and Tay Gowan remain undrafted.