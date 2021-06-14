Phillies: NL East’s X Factor in 2021

Currently, the pandemic has changed the last two offseasons because some players returning to an adjusted winter routine probably didn’t compensate to avoid overdoing their workload. And the result could be an unprecedented number of injuries.

A normal year has injuries based on being hit by a pitch, crashing into a wall, collisions, and sprains due to forcing one’s body to make a catch or avoid a tag. In ‘20, missing a month was the equivalent of half a campaign. And misfortune affected the Phillies bullpen with no David Robertson and Seranthony Dominguez.

Expectation-wise, baseball men were at a loss to completely plan for ‘21 because they’ve never had a 60-game schedule preceding a full 162. For, however, the strike-abbreviated seasons of 1994 and 1995, 113 contests were the lowest mark. So, the doubling or tripling of injuries doesn’t have a precedent as a guide.

While the Philadelphia Phillies faithful believe a full season represents normality, an underlying element will determine the divisional victor more than they expect. Like 2020, 2021 is already a unique campaign with its own complexion --unlike average annual differences. It stands alone!

NL EAST:

TEAM IL DAYS MORE IL DAYS* TOTAL Phillies 168 7 175 Mets 405 68 473 Braves 206 190*** 396 Marlins 295 194 489 Nationals 261 54 315

* Estimate of expected days on the IL (injured list).

*** Includes Ozuna’s likely suspension.

Unfortunately, major league supporters are unhappy with their club and feel there’s no excuse for losing. For years, though, players have stated their organization's line regardless of their top stars missing the season. But fans have taken it to mean their team should win even if eight relievers went down.

Following all MLB transactions, I’ve noticed a dramatic increase of injuries: double or triple the norm. However, many have made this observation, and no one can explain it. They can only guess like me.

In the tables, the important stars are at the top of each franchise’s list. Plus 2021’s baseball is 74 days old, so a player missing 37 days has been on the IL for half of it. Basically, these numbers are only the days on the IL and projected time on it going forward.

Time missed due to injuries through June 13 (74 days):

# POS. PHILLIES IL TIME MORE IL DAYS 1 RF Bryce Harper 10 2 C JT Realmuto 12 3 SS Didi Gregorius 26 7 4 2B Jean Segura 17 5 L-SU Jose Alvarado 14 6 R-SU Archie Bradley 29 7 CF Adam Haseley 60 TOTAL DAYS: 175 168 7

The expected 1-8 lineup hasn’t played for 125 days plus seven more ahead. Unfortunately, this led to a void in center field: the then eight hole in the order. Translation: If you need production from the eight hole to win, what does it say about the other seven regulars?

The rotation has been healthy, and the recent off days allowed manager Joe Girardi to use Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin and Zack Wheeler against the Atlanta Braves. Moreover, the skipper had claimed he gave Eflin additional rest without anyone questioning the three starters for those three matchups.

Both setup men have had IL stints totaling 43 days, and this has cost the Fightins some triumphs because Sam Coonrod and Connor Brogdon are a fifty-fifty gamble in the last three frames. Yes, they have three saves total, but they haven’t even earned seventh inning roles yet.

In a 9-5 defeat to Atlanta on June 8, Archie Bradley, the right-handed setup man, would have worked the eighth with one more outing under his belt. Instead, he pitched the sixth, but Brogdon and Coonrod blew a one-run lead: a loss due to Bradley’s correct usage after reactivation.

Expectations and Answers:

Even though he gets the call during high-leverage situations, Hector Neris is the go-to goat in the pen and always disappoints the locals when he doesn’t succeed. In fact, that’s when the faithful judge him and might prefer the Braves and/or New York Mets closers. Greener pastures?

2019:

Hector Neris, 32: 28 Saves and 6 BS for 82.4% for the Phillies.

Edwin Diaz: 27: 26 Saves and 7 BS for 78.8% for the Mets.

Will Smith, almost 32: 34 Saves and 4 BS for 89.5% for the Giants.

A full 162 is the most accurate view because a virus-disrupted summer with cardboard fans and canned crowd noise was an aberration for many hurlers.

Rule of thumb for Phillies fans:

Most relievers are in the bullpen because they lack a starter’s control. 70% pinpoint accuracy is average control. 30% are missed-target pitches, good or bad. *All pitchers hang some breaking balls. *All pitchers will occasionally miss with a poorly located fastball in the strike zone. Most pitchers approximately have control issues every fifth appearance. Top-tier closers convert 90% of their opportunities annually in their prime.

* A souvenir for paying customers.

In New York, Edwin Diaz disappointed the 2019 Mets supporters: He had only pitched for low-pressure saves on the Seattle Mariners. Presently, he’s handling the Big Apple, but he’s never been in a pennant race: Can he shine under the harsh criticism for any misstep?

Time missed due to injuries through June 13 (74 days):

# POS METS IL TIME MORE IL DAYS 1 SP Jacob deGrom 14 2 RF Michael Conforto 29 14* 3 1B Pete Alonso 10 4 SP Taijuan Walker 10 5 SP Carlos Carrasco 74 30** 6 R-SU Seth Lugo 60 7 CF Brandon Nimmo 40 4 8 2B Jeff McNeil 28 14* 9 3B JD Davis 52 14* 10 CF Kevin Pillar 14 11 R-SU Dellin Betances 74 6 TOTAL DAYS: 473 405 68

* Short Unknown Estimate ** Long Unknown Estimate

Time missed due to injuries through June 13 (74 days):

# POS BRAVES IL TIME MORE IL DAYS 1 SP Mike Soroka 72 60+ 2 SP Max Fried 21 3 LF Marcell Ozuna (suspension)*** 10 98 4 C Travis d’Arnaud 42 60+ 5 R-SU Chris Martin 10 6 R-SU Grant Dayton 10 7 SP Huascar Ynoa 28 32 8 SP Drew Smyly 11 TOTAL DAYS: 396 206 190

*** Includes Ozuna’s likely suspension.

According to Braves fans after blowing a save to the Phillies, they want Will Smith replaced and the manager fired. Basically, Smith had worked only one solid campaign closing after a setup role, and Atlanta gave him a three-year deal. But 2019’s San Francisco Giants won 77 contests and were 29 games out: no stretch-drive pressure.

In fact, one Braves supporter said it best regarding fans’ expectations. He stated they are unhappy unless a player produces at the height of a hot streak during his prime. Unfortunately, no star will ever live up to this impossibility, but their favorites are --no doubt-- exempt from this scrutiny.

Time missed due to injuries through June 13 (74 days):

# POS. MARLINS IL TIME MORE IL DAYS 1 CF Starling Marte 39 2 SS Miguel Rojas 17 30** 3 2B Jazz Chisholm 17 4 SP Elieser Hernandez 70 55 5 SP Sixto Sanchez 74 30 6 RF Garrett Cooper 5 5 7 1B Brian Andersson 31 14+ 8 C Jorge Alfaro 32 9 SP Cody Poteet 10 TOTAL DAYS: 489 295 194

** Long Unknown Estimate



Time missed due to injuries through June 13 (74 days):

# POS. NATIONALS IL TIME MORE IL DAYS 1 SP Stephen Strasburg 46 14 2 RF Juan Soto 14 3 CL Brad Hand 7 4 SP Patrick Corbin 10 5 LF Kyle Schwarber 10 6 1B Josh Bell 10 7 R-SU Tanner Rainey 11 8 C Yan Gomes 7 9 R-SU Will Harris 49 30** 10 SP Jon Lester 23 11 2B Josh Harrison 10 12 CF Victor Robles 12 13 R-SU Wander Suero 23 14 SP Austin Voth 6 10 15 SP Erick Fedde 23 TOTAL DAYS: 315 261 54

** Long Unknown Estimate

Drawing Conclusions:

Stop and think where you’re getting your information. Is it a writer who completely agrees with you? Translation: Most locals don’t do any research, and memory isn't a dependable method.

I listen to players for on-field information because they know the game they’ve mastered to reach and remain in the Show. Meanwhile, the higher-ups know how to make personnel decisions and the rules governing them. But there’s no substitute for good health to handle the stretch drive to October.

A month ago, the Phillies faithful demanded immediate action to acquire a center fielder and a four-slot starter. But Odubel Herrera and Vince Velasquez claimed those spots. And while injuries, the standings and available talent are factors on July 1, what else are they? The reason execs wait!

