Eagles add Quarterback Depth

By Connor Donald, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

Former 49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a one year contract. The deal comes four days after the Eagles waived undrafted free agent quarterback Jamie Newman after an underwhelming camp.

Adam Caplan of Fox Sports/Sirus XM had reported the Eagles were interested in bringing in a third quarterback after the Newman release and mentioned Nick Mullens as a name to watch. The Eagles were looking for a west-coast style quarterback in their search.

Nick Mullens comes over from San Francisco where he was acquired as an undrafted quarterback in 2018. He went on to start 16 games and appeared in 19 total, mostly in relief of oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

In 19 games he ended up completing 64.5% of passes for 4714 yards and a 25:22 touchdown to interception ratio. He averaged 248.1 yards per game.

Last season, he led the 49ers to a 2-6 record as injuries plagued their roster on both sides of the ball including starting quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo. He finished the year with a 64.7% completion percentage for 2437 passing yards and a 12:12 touchdown to interception ratio before injuring his elbow on December 20 against the Dallas Cowboys and requiring surgery.

Mullens joins as the third quarterback behind presumptive starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. He will likely be a camp body, unless the Eagles opt to keep three quarterbacks on roster, which wouldn't be surprising given the state of the quarterback room in prior seasons.