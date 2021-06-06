Kelly Green Hour visits Eagles Training Camp

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
06/06/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back! After a quiet couple of weeks, voluntary OTAs have begun and the 2021 rookie class has started to make their first on-field appearances in Midnight Green.

The guys react to the early OTA news, videos and media reaction looking at both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. We talk potential free agent acquisitions plus get our say in the Julio trade hype (of course as soon as we wrapped up he got dealt). We also react to how we feel about Nick Sirianni in the early days of his coaching time in Philly.

06/06/2021 in Eagles, Podcast: Kelly Green Hour

