Phillies Adam Haseley, Matt Moore to Rehab at Triple-A Tonight

The Phillies will have a couple reinforcements in the pipeline as they return home for a homestand on Friday night. Pitcher Matt Moore will make his second rehab appearance as a member of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. But tonight he will be joined by another name: outfielder Adam Haseley.

The Phillies announced to the media, including Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports, that Haseley will formally begin his rehab assignment. Haseley left the team for personal reasons on April 14. The Phillies placed him on the restricted list, and he re-joined the organization on May 14. Being on the restricted list, the Phillies have 30 days from the day he returned to re-instate Haseley to the 40-man roster. That means Haseley will have about two weeks to show he is major league-ready.

Moore makes his second start at Triple-A after being placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms on May 22. Moore pitched three innings on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out five. Moore surrendered no runs.

Meanwhile, Scott Kingery continues a rehab appearance for Lehigh Valley. Kingery was placed on the 7-day Concussion Injured List on May 18 and then the 10-day Injured List on May 26. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A on June 1. Kingery is looking to prove that he is worthy of reinstatement to the major league roster. Kingery went just 1 for 19 with the Phillies.