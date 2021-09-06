Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies Win Two in a Row, But Tough June and July Still on The Horizon

Powder Blue Podcast: Nola Comes Up Small, Kingery Outrighted, and Welcome Luke Williams

06/09/2021

On the latest Powder Blue Podcast, Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher break down the Phillies' recent stretch, including last night's loss to the Atlanta Braves.  We discuss:

  • What is up with Aaron Nola?
  • Scott Kingery is outrighted off of the roster
  • The Phillies spoil what would have been a really neat Luke Williams debut

And finally, Suzie Hunter calls in from the road to discuss her current fundraiser: She is visiting all 30 MLB Parks to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.  Check out more here:

Suzie's MLB Road Trip

