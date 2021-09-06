Powder Blue Podcast: Nola Comes Up Small, Kingery Outrighted, and Welcome Luke Williams

On the latest Powder Blue Podcast, Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher break down the Phillies' recent stretch, including last night's loss to the Atlanta Braves. We discuss:

What is up with Aaron Nola?

Scott Kingery is outrighted off of the roster

is outrighted off of the roster The Phillies spoil what would have been a really neat Luke Williams debut

And finally, Suzie Hunter calls in from the road to discuss her current fundraiser: She is visiting all 30 MLB Parks to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. Check out more here:

Suzie's MLB Road Trip