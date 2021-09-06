Powder Blue Podcast: Nola Comes Up Small, Kingery Outrighted, and Welcome Luke Williams
06/09/2021
On the latest Powder Blue Podcast, Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher break down the Phillies' recent stretch, including last night's loss to the Atlanta Braves. We discuss:
- What is up with Aaron Nola?
- Scott Kingery is outrighted off of the roster
- The Phillies spoil what would have been a really neat Luke Williams debut
And finally, Suzie Hunter calls in from the road to discuss her current fundraiser: She is visiting all 30 MLB Parks to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club. Check out more here:
