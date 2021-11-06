Richard Rodgers Returns, Eagles Add Michael Walker
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles have officially brought back the tight end who put up 345 yards for the team last year.\
That of course would be Richard Rodgers, who was the second-most effective pass catcher at the tight end position for the Eagles in 2021 behind Dallas Goedert.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker and signed TE Richard Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/VwqsMQunrw— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 11, 2021
Rodgers will now be looking to enter what would be his fourth season with the team.
Rodgers, in his first three seasons in Philadelphia, has landed on the IR twice, signed a two-year contract and spent a training camp with Washington in 2020.
He figures to be the favorite for the third tight end spot and would likely slot in as the backup to Goedert if Zach Ertz is traded.
The Eagles also officially signed receiver and return man Michael Walker.
Walker's best shot at making the team is as the return man.
Dave Caldwell just joined the Eagles front office and was the man who signed Walker to the Jaguar two seasons ago as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College.
He managed two catches for 15 yards and averaged over 22 yards per kick return in 2019, but did not appear in any games in 2020 following an IR replacement and his release.
The two players released to free these spots, QB Jamie Newman and WR Khalil Tate cleared waivers and are free agents.
WR Trevon Grimes, who was a big-ticket UDFA and was waived at the same time, has also cleared waivers. Since he was waived with an injury, he reverts back to the Eagles IR.
