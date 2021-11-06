Richard Rodgers Returns, Eagles Add Michael Walker

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have officially brought back the tight end who put up 345 yards for the team last year.

That of course would be Richard Rodgers, who was the second-most effective pass catcher at the tight end position for the Eagles in 2021 behind Dallas Goedert.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker and signed TE Richard Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/VwqsMQunrw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 11, 2021

Rodgers will now be looking to enter what would be his fourth season with the team.

Rodgers, in his first three seasons in Philadelphia, has landed on the IR twice, signed a two-year contract and spent a training camp with Washington in 2020.

He figures to be the favorite for the third tight end spot and would likely slot in as the backup to Goedert if Zach Ertz is traded.