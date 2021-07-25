2021 Offensive Depth Chart: Low Expectations

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
07/25/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to breakdown the Kelly Green Hour projected 2021 offensive depth chart. We talk what can a healthy offensive line look like and who will win the LT battle. Do the Eagles keep five or six wide receivers? The Eagles have quantity at the RB position, but who makes the most sense in a Nick Sirianni offense?

The guys also talk about the recent memo from the NFL league office about Covid vaccines and potential forfeiture. We also address the Green Bay situation with Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams. Should Howie pick up the phone?

