Another Day, Another Phillie Under Covid Protocols

COVID cases are spiking across the nation, as the Delta variant of the virus that ravaged India continues to spread throughout the United States. In step, the Phillies COVID cases continue accordingly. Once again, the Phillies have placed a player on COVID protocols.

The Phillies announced that Travis Jankowski is the latest player to be placed on the COVID-related injured list. The move comes at a time in which the playing time of Odubel Herrera was diminished and the Phillies were counting more and more on Jankowski. Jankowski was batting .316 and carried an .830 OPS.

The move lines up with the return of pitcher Chase Anderson. Anderson returns from the COVID-related injured list after being away from the team since June 6. He made several rehab starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies also optioned pitcher Cristopher Sanchez to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Sanchez gave the Phillies six innings with three earned runs allowed in his latest promotion. Sending Sanchez to Triple-A allows the Phillies to have a fresher arm in the bullpen.

Also returning is outfielder Mickey Moniak. Moniak was playing quite well for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, batting .360 in the month of July. His power came forth in July, hitting four home runs and driving in 19 runs.

The Phillies conclude a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon. There could be more moves coming for the Phillies. The July 30 trade deadline is just five days away.