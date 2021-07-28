Beginning Of Camp Means Eagles Make Roster Moves

Transactions also placed two on the PUP list and another on the NFI list.

Among the moves, were the placement of three players on the Reserve/COVID list.

The Eagles reported to training camp on Thursday morning, which means that the team had to make some official roster moves.

Roster Moves: Eagles placed T Le'Raven Clark and S Rodney McLeod on the Active/PUP list; and placed OL Landon Dickerson (college injury) on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 28, 2021

The moves to the PUP and NFI were to be expected. Part of the reason the Eagles took so long to sign Dickerson was likely due to his injury history and the team knew when he was drafted he would still be recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the SEC championship game this past season and his placement on the NFI is procedural.

Also procedural was the move to place starting safety Rodney McLeod and reserve tackle Le'Raven Clark on the PUP. Clark had torn his Achilles with the Colts on December 6 and missed the team's final four games (and their playoff game) as a result. Meanwhile, McLeod continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered on December 13 last season. He missed the Eagles final three games last season.

Since those were known issues, the more pressing issues would be the players posted to the COVID list.

Andrew Adams, who was signed earlier this offseason, is now slated for more of a special teams/reserve role following the Anthony Harris signing and the plan for McLeod to be back to take the other starter spot. He would be competing with second-year player K'Von Wallace for that third safety spot on the depth chart.

Matt Leo was granted to the Eagles as an international prospect last season and, with all the COVID restrictions, he did not have much of a chance to prove himself.

The biggest player is linebacker Alex Singleton, who seems to be locked into the starting role with newly-signed Eric Wilson.

As for unofficial moves, the Eagles do have some other injuries that Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly laid out.

Eagles injury report:



Reagor - limited - lower body tightness

Watkins - day-to-day - still completing physical

Seumalo - hamstring - week-to-week

S. Taylor - day-to-day - lower body

Meadors - week-to-week - hamstring

Ward - day-to-day - non-COVID illness — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) July 28, 2021

The two concerning issues here are Isaac Seumalo and Jalen Reagor.

Seumalo currently figures in as the starting left guard, so his starting off camp with a soft tissue injury already is not ideal. Expect the team to be cautious with him to try and minimize the impact this injury will have on him later in the season.

As for Reagor, the 2020 first-round pick had a disappointing rookie season and he and his teammates claimed it was due to injury. Starting off camp as limited is not a great way to overcome that. Reagor is expected to be the number two wideout on the roster behind the Heisman Trophy-winning Devonta Smith.