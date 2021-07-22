Flyers 2021-22 Season Schedule Released

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
07/22/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Earlier in the week, the Flyers announced the preseason schedule, marking the first time the Orange and Black will hit the ice. That will begin on Sept. 28. Just over two weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 15, the Flyers regular season will officially get underway.

The Flyers will open the 2021-22 season on Oct. 15 by hosting the Vancouver Canucks. They will play their second game of the season on Monday, Oct. 18, against the Seattle Kraken, marking their first meeting against the NHL’s newest team.

The Flyers season opens with four straight home games, followed by a three-game Western Canada trip to close out October. 

The league will pause for the All-Star weekend and Olympic break during the month of February. The Flyers will host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and not return to the ice for their next game until Wednesday, Feb. 23, on the road against the Detroit Red Wings. In total, the Flyers will play just four games in February. While it is not official that the NHL will be sending players to the Winter Olympics just yet, the schedule is built to accommodate this. There is another version of the schedule without the Olympic break in the event NHL players do not go.

Following the Olympic break, the Flyers will play their next six games on home ice. They close out March with a five-game road trip. The regular season would end on Friday, April 29, when the Flyers host the Ottawa Senators. 

The NHL schedule is constructed by having all teams face the other 31 opponents at least twice. All non-conference teams will meet twice – once at home and once on the road. Non-division games within the conference will occur three times. Teams will face four of those teams at home twice and two of those teams away twice. Within the division, teams will face five teams four times with two games at home and two on the road. Teams will also face two teams only three times – one team twice at home and one team twice on the road.

The full Flyers schedule for the 2021-22 season is listed below. All game times are TBD.

Fri Oct 15, 2021

VS CANUCKS

Mon Oct 18, 2021

VS KRAKEN

Wed Oct 20, 2021

VS BRUINS

Sat Oct 23, 2021

VS PANTHERS

Wed Oct 27, 2021

AT OILERS

Thu Oct 28, 2021

AT CANUCKS

Sat Oct 30, 2021

AT FLAMES
   

Tue Nov 2, 2021

VS COYOTES

Thu Nov 4, 2021

AT PENGUINS

Sat Nov 6, 2021

AT CAPITALS

Wed Nov 10, 2021

VS MAPLE LEAFS

Fri Nov 12, 2021

AT HURRICANES

Sat Nov 13, 2021

AT STARS

Tue Nov 16, 2021

VS FLAMES

Thu Nov 18, 2021

VS LIGHTNING

Sat Nov 20, 2021

VS BRUINS

Tue Nov 23, 2021

AT LIGHTNING

Wed Nov 24, 2021

AT PANTHERS

Fri Nov 26, 2021

VS HURRICANES

Sun Nov 28, 2021

AT DEVILS

Tue Nov 30, 2021

VS NY ISLANDERS
   

Wed Dec 1, 2021

AT NY RANGERS

Sun Dec 5, 2021

VS LIGHTNING

Mon Dec 6, 2021

VS AVALANCHE

Wed Dec 8, 2021

AT DEVILS

Fri Dec 10, 2021

AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Sat Dec 11, 2021

AT COYOTES

Tue Dec 14, 2021

VS DEVILS

Thu Dec 16, 2021

AT CANADIENS

Sat Dec 18, 2021

VS SENATORS

Tue Dec 21, 2021

VS CAPITALS

Thu Dec 23, 2021

AT PENGUINS

Wed Dec 29, 2021

AT KRAKEN

Thu Dec 30, 2021

AT SHARKS
   

Sat Jan 1, 2022

AT KINGS

Tue Jan 4, 2022

AT DUCKS

Thu Jan 6, 2022

VS PENGUINS

Sat Jan 8, 2022

VS SHARKS

Tue Jan 11, 2022

VS HURRICANES

Thu Jan 13, 2022

AT BRUINS

Sat Jan 15, 2022

VS NY RANGERS

Mon Jan 17, 2022

AT NY ISLANDERS

Tue Jan 18, 2022

VS RED WINGS

Thu Jan 20, 2022

VS BLUE JACKETS

Sat Jan 22, 2022

AT SABRES

Mon Jan 24, 2022

VS STARS

Tue Jan 25, 2022

AT NY ISLANDERS

Sat Jan 29, 2022

VS KINGS
   

Tue Feb 1, 2022

VS JETS

Wed Feb 23, 2022

AT RED WINGS

Sat Feb 26, 2022

VS CAPITALS

Mon Feb 28, 2022

VS BLUES
   

Tue Mar 1, 2022

VS OILERS

Thu Mar 3, 2022

VS WILD

Sat Mar 5, 2022

VS BLACKHAWKS

Tue Mar 8, 2022

VS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Thu Mar 10, 2022

AT PANTHERS

Sat Mar 12, 2022

AT HURRICANES

Sun Mar 13, 2022

VS CANADIENS

Thu Mar 17, 2022

VS PREDATORS

Fri Mar 18, 2022

AT SENATORS

Sun Mar 20, 2022

VS NY ISLANDERS

Tue Mar 22, 2022

AT RED WINGS

Thu Mar 24, 2022

AT BLUES

Fri Mar 25, 2022

AT AVALANCHE

Sun Mar 27, 2022

AT PREDATORS

Tue Mar 29, 2022

AT WILD
   

Sat Apr 2, 2022

VS MAPLE LEAFS

Sun Apr 3, 2022

AT NY RANGERS

Tue Apr 5, 2022

VS BLUE JACKETS

Thu Apr 7, 2022

AT BLUE JACKETS

Sat Apr 9, 2022

VS DUCKS

Tue Apr 12, 2022

AT CAPITALS

Wed Apr 13, 2022

VS NY RANGERS

Sat Apr 16, 2022

AT SABRES

Sun Apr 17, 2022

VS SABRES

Tue Apr 19, 2022

AT MAPLE LEAFS

Thu Apr 21, 2022

AT CANADIENS

Sun Apr 24, 2022

VS PENGUINS

Mon Apr 25, 2022

AT BLACKHAWKS

Wed Apr 27, 2022

AT JETS

Fri Apr 29, 2022

VS SENATORS

