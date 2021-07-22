Flyers 2021-22 Season Schedule Released
07/22/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Earlier in the week, the Flyers announced the preseason schedule, marking the first time the Orange and Black will hit the ice. That will begin on Sept. 28. Just over two weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 15, the Flyers regular season will officially get underway.
The Flyers will open the 2021-22 season on Oct. 15 by hosting the Vancouver Canucks. They will play their second game of the season on Monday, Oct. 18, against the Seattle Kraken, marking their first meeting against the NHL’s newest team.
The Flyers season opens with four straight home games, followed by a three-game Western Canada trip to close out October.
The league will pause for the All-Star weekend and Olympic break during the month of February. The Flyers will host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and not return to the ice for their next game until Wednesday, Feb. 23, on the road against the Detroit Red Wings. In total, the Flyers will play just four games in February. While it is not official that the NHL will be sending players to the Winter Olympics just yet, the schedule is built to accommodate this. There is another version of the schedule without the Olympic break in the event NHL players do not go.
Following the Olympic break, the Flyers will play their next six games on home ice. They close out March with a five-game road trip. The regular season would end on Friday, April 29, when the Flyers host the Ottawa Senators.
The NHL schedule is constructed by having all teams face the other 31 opponents at least twice. All non-conference teams will meet twice – once at home and once on the road. Non-division games within the conference will occur three times. Teams will face four of those teams at home twice and two of those teams away twice. Within the division, teams will face five teams four times with two games at home and two on the road. Teams will also face two teams only three times – one team twice at home and one team twice on the road.
The full Flyers schedule for the 2021-22 season is listed below. All game times are TBD.
|
Fri Oct 15, 2021
|
VS CANUCKS
|
Mon Oct 18, 2021
|
VS KRAKEN
|
Wed Oct 20, 2021
|
VS BRUINS
|
Sat Oct 23, 2021
|
VS PANTHERS
|
Wed Oct 27, 2021
|
AT OILERS
|
Thu Oct 28, 2021
|
AT CANUCKS
|
Sat Oct 30, 2021
|
AT FLAMES
|
Tue Nov 2, 2021
|
VS COYOTES
|
Thu Nov 4, 2021
|
AT PENGUINS
|
Sat Nov 6, 2021
|
AT CAPITALS
|
Wed Nov 10, 2021
|
VS MAPLE LEAFS
|
Fri Nov 12, 2021
|
AT HURRICANES
|
Sat Nov 13, 2021
|
AT STARS
|
Tue Nov 16, 2021
|
VS FLAMES
|
Thu Nov 18, 2021
|
VS LIGHTNING
|
Sat Nov 20, 2021
|
VS BRUINS
|
Tue Nov 23, 2021
|
AT LIGHTNING
|
Wed Nov 24, 2021
|
AT PANTHERS
|
Fri Nov 26, 2021
|
VS HURRICANES
|
Sun Nov 28, 2021
|
AT DEVILS
|
Tue Nov 30, 2021
|
VS NY ISLANDERS
|
Wed Dec 1, 2021
|
AT NY RANGERS
|
Sun Dec 5, 2021
|
VS LIGHTNING
|
Mon Dec 6, 2021
|
VS AVALANCHE
|
Wed Dec 8, 2021
|
AT DEVILS
|
Fri Dec 10, 2021
|
AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS
|
Sat Dec 11, 2021
|
AT COYOTES
|
Tue Dec 14, 2021
|
VS DEVILS
|
Thu Dec 16, 2021
|
AT CANADIENS
|
Sat Dec 18, 2021
|
VS SENATORS
|
Tue Dec 21, 2021
|
VS CAPITALS
|
Thu Dec 23, 2021
|
AT PENGUINS
|
Wed Dec 29, 2021
|
AT KRAKEN
|
Thu Dec 30, 2021
|
AT SHARKS
|
Sat Jan 1, 2022
|
AT KINGS
|
Tue Jan 4, 2022
|
AT DUCKS
|
Thu Jan 6, 2022
|
VS PENGUINS
|
Sat Jan 8, 2022
|
VS SHARKS
|
Tue Jan 11, 2022
|
VS HURRICANES
|
Thu Jan 13, 2022
|
AT BRUINS
|
Sat Jan 15, 2022
|
VS NY RANGERS
|
Mon Jan 17, 2022
|
AT NY ISLANDERS
|
Tue Jan 18, 2022
|
VS RED WINGS
|
Thu Jan 20, 2022
|
VS BLUE JACKETS
|
Sat Jan 22, 2022
|
AT SABRES
|
Mon Jan 24, 2022
|
VS STARS
|
Tue Jan 25, 2022
|
AT NY ISLANDERS
|
Sat Jan 29, 2022
|
VS KINGS
|
Tue Feb 1, 2022
|
VS JETS
|
Wed Feb 23, 2022
|
AT RED WINGS
|
Sat Feb 26, 2022
|
VS CAPITALS
|
Mon Feb 28, 2022
|
VS BLUES
|
Tue Mar 1, 2022
|
VS OILERS
|
Thu Mar 3, 2022
|
VS WILD
|
Sat Mar 5, 2022
|
VS BLACKHAWKS
|
Tue Mar 8, 2022
|
VS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
|
Thu Mar 10, 2022
|
AT PANTHERS
|
Sat Mar 12, 2022
|
AT HURRICANES
|
Sun Mar 13, 2022
|
VS CANADIENS
|
Thu Mar 17, 2022
|
VS PREDATORS
|
Fri Mar 18, 2022
|
AT SENATORS
|
Sun Mar 20, 2022
|
VS NY ISLANDERS
|
Tue Mar 22, 2022
|
AT RED WINGS
|
Thu Mar 24, 2022
|
AT BLUES
|
Fri Mar 25, 2022
|
AT AVALANCHE
|
Sun Mar 27, 2022
|
AT PREDATORS
|
Tue Mar 29, 2022
|
AT WILD
|
Sat Apr 2, 2022
|
VS MAPLE LEAFS
|
Sun Apr 3, 2022
|
AT NY RANGERS
|
Tue Apr 5, 2022
|
VS BLUE JACKETS
|
Thu Apr 7, 2022
|
AT BLUE JACKETS
|
Sat Apr 9, 2022
|
VS DUCKS
|
Tue Apr 12, 2022
|
AT CAPITALS
|
Wed Apr 13, 2022
|
VS NY RANGERS
|
Sat Apr 16, 2022
|
AT SABRES
|
Sun Apr 17, 2022
|
VS SABRES
|
Tue Apr 19, 2022
|
AT MAPLE LEAFS
|
Thu Apr 21, 2022
|
AT CANADIENS
|
Sun Apr 24, 2022
|
VS PENGUINS
|
Mon Apr 25, 2022
|
AT BLACKHAWKS
|
Wed Apr 27, 2022
|
AT JETS
|
Fri Apr 29, 2022
|
VS SENATORS
