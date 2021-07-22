Flyers 2021-22 Season Schedule Released

The Flyers will open the 2021-22 season on Oct. 15 by hosting the Vancouver Canucks . They will play their second game of the season on Monday, Oct. 18, against the Seattle Kraken , marking their first meeting against the NHL’s newest team.

Earlier in the week, the Flyers announced the preseason schedule, marking the first time the Orange and Black will hit the ice. That will begin on Sept. 28. Just over two weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 15, the Flyers regular season will officially get underway.

The Flyers season opens with four straight home games, followed by a three-game Western Canada trip to close out October.

The league will pause for the All-Star weekend and Olympic break during the month of February. The Flyers will host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and not return to the ice for their next game until Wednesday, Feb. 23, on the road against the Detroit Red Wings. In total, the Flyers will play just four games in February. While it is not official that the NHL will be sending players to the Winter Olympics just yet, the schedule is built to accommodate this. There is another version of the schedule without the Olympic break in the event NHL players do not go.

Following the Olympic break, the Flyers will play their next six games on home ice. They close out March with a five-game road trip. The regular season would end on Friday, April 29, when the Flyers host the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL schedule is constructed by having all teams face the other 31 opponents at least twice. All non-conference teams will meet twice – once at home and once on the road. Non-division games within the conference will occur three times. Teams will face four of those teams at home twice and two of those teams away twice. Within the division, teams will face five teams four times with two games at home and two on the road. Teams will also face two teams only three times – one team twice at home and one team twice on the road.

The full Flyers schedule for the 2021-22 season is listed below. All game times are TBD.