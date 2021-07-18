Flyers Release Expansion Protection List

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Saturday afternoon marked the day that teams had to decide which players would be protected ahead of the Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken. The Flyers and 29 other teams – the Vegas Golden Knights are exempt – had the choice of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie or eight skaters and one goalie.

These lists were released on Sunday morning, and the Flyers had no surprises on their list.

The Flyers have protected forwards Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, Scott Laughton and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. They have also protected defensemen Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim and the newly-acquired Ryan Ellis, as well as goalie Carter Hart. Players such as Joel Farabee, Wade Allison and Cam York, who have two years or less of pro hockey experience, do not need to be protected and will remain with the team.