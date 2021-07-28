Flyers Sign G Martin Jones to 1-Year Deal
07/28/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
When the free agent market opened at noon on Wednesday, the Flyers wasted no time adding one of the remaining pieces left. They needed to get a playing partner for Carter Hart.
The Flyers have signed goalie Martin Jones to a one-year, $2 million deal.
Jones, 31, had a 15-13-4 record with a 3.28 GAA and .896 save percentage last season with the San Jose Sharks. He had spent the previous six seasons with the Sharks, posting a 170-121-27 record with a 2.66 GAA and .907 save percentage.
Jones also spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, along with current Flyers goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh, playing 34 games with a 16-11-2 record and a 1.99 GAA and .923 save percentage.
Obviously, Jones performance has really fallen over the years, and he was bought out from a six-year, $34.5 million contract with a cap hit of $5.75 million. There were still three years remaining on the deal with San Jose at the time of buyout.
By adding the $2 million cap hit, the Flyers have approximately $8.8 million remaining in cap space. They still need to re-sign restricted free agents Carter Hart and Travis Sanheim.
