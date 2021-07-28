Flyers Sign G Martin Jones to 1-Year Deal

When the free agent market opened at noon on Wednesday, the Flyers wasted no time adding one of the remaining pieces left. They needed to get a playing partner for Carter Hart .

Jones, 31, had a 15-13-4 record with a 3.28 GAA and .896 save percentage last season with the San Jose Sharks. He had spent the previous six seasons with the Sharks, posting a 170-121-27 record with a 2.66 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Jones also spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, along with current Flyers goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh, playing 34 games with a 16-11-2 record and a 1.99 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Obviously, Jones performance has really fallen over the years, and he was bought out from a six-year, $34.5 million contract with a cap hit of $5.75 million. There were still three years remaining on the deal with San Jose at the time of buyout.

By adding the $2 million cap hit, the Flyers have approximately $8.8 million remaining in cap space. They still need to re-sign restricted free agents Carter Hart and Travis Sanheim.