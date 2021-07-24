Phillies Add South Jersey Native; Haseley hits COVID IL

The Phillies made a couple moves on Saturday afternoon. It was not a blockbuster trade, but the Phillies did add a young pitcher. At the same time, the Phillies placed yet another player on the COVID-related IL.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com is among those to report that the Phillies have added pitcher Tyler Phillips via a waiver claim. The Phillies have space on their 40-man roster, as multiple players remain on the COVID-related injured list, which is not subject to the 40-man roster. However, the Phillies will have one other space, thanks to an additional COVID-related move.

The 23 year-old Phillips was recently designated for assignment by the Rangers. Phillips was drafted in the 2015 draft out of Bishop Eustace High School. Phillips is from Lumberton, New Jersey.

In 10 games, which included nine starts combined at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, Phillips was 1-5 with a 6.70 earned run average. He will likely serve as starting pitcher depth in the Phillies system. In 2018, he was named Rangers pitching Prospect of the Year by MLB Pipeline.

Outfielder Adam Haseley had been rehabbing in Clearwater after being placed on the Triple-A injured list with a right groin strain. He was assigned to the Florida Coast League Phillies on July 12. Placing him on the COVID list will give the Phillies a little extra wiggle room on the 40-man roster as they look to make moves before the July 30 trade deadline.