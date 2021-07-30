Phillies Reacquire Freddy Galvis

Hello, old friend. The Phillies continued making trades ahead of the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline even after acquiring three players from the Texas Rangers. The Phillies landed old friend Freddy Galvis in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the deal.

The Phillies are looking to add some insurance in the infield, with Didi Gregorius struggling defensively and Alec Bohm struggling both defensively and offensively.

Galvis is currently on the injured list. Galvis was placed on the list on June 27, with a quadriceps strain. Yesterday, MASN reported that Galvis was taking at bats in Sarasota in preparation to return. No timeline was given.

Galvis was batting .249 with nine home runs at the time of the injury.

Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the return on the trade was Class-A reliefer Tyler Burch: