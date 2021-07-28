Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Bring Back F Nate Thompson on 1-Year Deal

Phillies Reportedly Are a Potential Suitor for Rockies Starter Gray

07/28/2021

The Phillies missed out on starter Tyler Anderson, who reportedly would have been on his way to Philadelphia had a medical report not canceled a trade between the Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates.  So, the Phillies returned to the drawing board in their quest to add starting pitching.   One notable name has been linked to the Phillies.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Phillies might be one of the potential suitors for Colorado Rockies starter Jon Gray:

The Nationals are expected to trade Max Scherzer this week.  Morosi previously reported a deal could come together tonight.

Gray has spent his whole career with the Rockies, and has been generally a reliable starter.  Though he had tough seasons in 2020 and 2018, he has mostly been an above-average starting pitcher.  Lifetime, Gray is 51-43 with a 4.47 earned run average.

In 18 starts in 2021, Gray is 6-6 with a 3.67 earned run average.

