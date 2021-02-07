Phillies Starting Eight are in the Lineup for the First Time Since Mother's Day

Sunday, May 9. That was the last time the Phillies featured a lineup that featured all eight offensive starters. That day Didi Gregorius left the game early. Though he did not hit the injured list until May 18, he missed most of the time in between before the Phillies made the move. On Friday, the Phillies will have their full lineup back.

The Phillies announced Friday afternoon that they have activated Gregorius from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, Nick Maton was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The lineup will be in a different order than when they last played together:

That lineup will be paired with the club's most dependable starter, Zack Wheeler.

The Phillies begin a crucial 10-game stretch against the Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox that will take them to the All-Star break. The Phillies will need to demonstrate they are worthy of upgrades, with the July 31 trade deadline just four weeks away.