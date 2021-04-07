Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Week 12 Recap: Getting Off on the Wrong Foot with Nashville
We May Not Be Professionals... But Really Simm's & MJD?

Phillies Wheeler, Realmuto Named 2021 National League All-Stars

07/04/2021

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set for Denver, Colorado at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13. So the Google MLB All-Star Selection show aired Sunday afternoon on ESPN.  Two Phillies players are headed to Denver.  One is no surprise; the other is a bit of a surprise.

The Phillies will be represented by pitcher Zack Wheeler and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Wheeler has been dominant for the Phillies in 2021.  In his 17 starts, Wheeler is 6-4 with a 2.05 earned run average. Wheeler has struck out 139 in 114 innings so far.  This will be Wheeler's first All-Star appearance.

Realmuto might be somewhat of a surprise.  With a couple nagging injuries and injured list stints, Realmuto has not performed at the level he has in previous seasons.  Realmuto is batting .263 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in.  Realmuto has posted an OPS of .805 in 2021.

This is Realmuto's third All-Star appearance; he appeared in 2018 with the Miami Marlins and 2019 with the Phillies.

Realmuto's appearance might be surprising to some, as he has been "pretty good" more so than his typical elite self.  But with few strong catchers in the National League, Realmuto's name and presence will make him a suitable backup to starter Buster Posey, who has resurrected his career in 2021.

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura seemed poised for his third All-Star appearance, but his injuries limited his playing time.

Posted by on 07/04/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)