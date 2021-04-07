Phillies Wheeler, Realmuto Named 2021 National League All-Stars

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set for Denver, Colorado at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13. So the Google MLB All-Star Selection show aired Sunday afternoon on ESPN. Two Phillies players are headed to Denver. One is no surprise; the other is a bit of a surprise.

The Phillies will be represented by pitcher Zack Wheeler and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Wheeler has been dominant for the Phillies in 2021. In his 17 starts, Wheeler is 6-4 with a 2.05 earned run average. Wheeler has struck out 139 in 114 innings so far. This will be Wheeler's first All-Star appearance.

Realmuto might be somewhat of a surprise. With a couple nagging injuries and injured list stints, Realmuto has not performed at the level he has in previous seasons. Realmuto is batting .263 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in. Realmuto has posted an OPS of .805 in 2021.

This is Realmuto's third All-Star appearance; he appeared in 2018 with the Miami Marlins and 2019 with the Phillies.

Realmuto's appearance might be surprising to some, as he has been "pretty good" more so than his typical elite self. But with few strong catchers in the National League, Realmuto's name and presence will make him a suitable backup to starter Buster Posey, who has resurrected his career in 2021.

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura seemed poised for his third All-Star appearance, but his injuries limited his playing time.