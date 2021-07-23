Podcast: New Banners, Old TE's, Parking Dilemma's & AFC West Preview

Doc & Brett discuss the biggest news stories from the NFL & preview the AFC West!





The Eagles Replace the Carson Wentz Banner (1:30)

Zach Ertz to Report to Camp (8:00)

Eli Manning's New TV Gig (13:40)

Brett vs. Giants Parking Lots (22:00)

Michael Irvin's Vaccine Comments (28:00)

College Football's Conference Shuffle Begins Again (38:00)

NIL is Making College Kids Rich (45:00)

AFC West Preview (49:00)

