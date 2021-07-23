Podcast: New Banners, Old TE's, Parking Dilemma's & AFC West Preview
07/23/2021
Doc & Brett discuss the biggest news stories from the NFL & preview the AFC West!
- The Eagles Replace the Carson Wentz Banner (1:30)
- Zach Ertz to Report to Camp (8:00)
- Eli Manning's New TV Gig (13:40)
- Brett vs. Giants Parking Lots (22:00)
- Michael Irvin's Vaccine Comments (28:00)
- College Football's Conference Shuffle Begins Again (38:00)
- NIL is Making College Kids Rich (45:00)
- AFC West Preview (49:00)
