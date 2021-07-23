Podcast: New Banners, Old TE's, Parking Dilemma's & AFC West Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
07/23/2021

GLS Banner w_ Social

Doc & Brett discuss the biggest news stories from the NFL & preview the AFC West!

  • The Eagles Replace the Carson Wentz Banner (1:30)
  • Zach Ertz to Report to Camp (8:00)
  • Eli Manning's New TV Gig (13:40)
  • Brett vs. Giants Parking Lots (22:00)
  • Michael Irvin's Vaccine Comments (28:00)
  • College Football's Conference Shuffle Begins Again (38:00)
  • NIL is Making College Kids Rich (45:00)
  • AFC West Preview (49:00)

Coming to Sportanarium Radio on September 3!

 

Supported by:  Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more! 

