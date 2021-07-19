Powder Blue Podcast: Cole Hamels, Aaron Nola, and a Trade Deadline Approach

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
07/19/2021

Powder Blue

On this week's Powder Blue Phillies Podcast, Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose discuss the Phillies, currently two games out of first place.  What lies ahead for the Phillies, with the trade deadline pending?  Frank and Geoff discuss:

  • Could Cole Hamels be a Phillies addition?
  • Are the COVID-19 Vaccines a competitive disadvantage?
  • How about the trade deadline: What can the Phillies trade? Could the Phillies land Starling Marte or Byron Buxton?

07/19/2021

