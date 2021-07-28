Rafael Marchan Removed from Reading Lineup as Phillies Approach Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for Friday at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. The Phillies, who failed to connect with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a trade for a starting pitcher, will presumably keep trying. One Phillies prospect is one who could be on the move.

Phillies catching prospect Rafael Marchan was set to be in Double-A Reading's lineup on Wednesday evening. However, he was pulled from the lineup not long before first pitch, as Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia notes. Could Marchan be on the move?

The fact that Marchan was in Reading might have to do with a potential trade. The Phillies demoted Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to Double-A Reading on Tuesday. That kept Marchan more accessible to Philadelphia than had he remained with Lehigh Valley, who are currently in Rochester to play the Red Wings.

Marchan is currently the number four Phillies prospect on the MLB Pipeline prospect list.