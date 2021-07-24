Report: Phillies Are "In" on Closer Kimbrel, Chafin

The Phillies Hot Stove is just getting hotter and hotter. With the Phillies blowing an MLB-leading 24 blown saves, the back end of the bullpen is of great concern for the Phillies. Though fill-in closer Ranger Suarez has done a passable job in the role, the Phillies apparently are thinking big.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Phillies are one of the teams looking at Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel:

Phillies are indeed on Craig Kimbrel who could transform their beleaguered bullpen. Lots to talk about with Cubs as they like Andrew Chafin (no runs allowed since May 7) and Ryan Tepera as well. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 24, 2021

If the Phillies could land not one, but two top relievers, that would certainly increase their chances.

Dave Dombrowski once traded for Kimbrel before as president of baseball operations with the Boston Red Sox. Kimbrel was part of the 2018 Red Sox World Series-winning team. He departed as a free agent and signed a four-year deal with the Cubs. He has one year of control remaining beyond 2021.

Andrew Chafin was acquired by the Cubs from the Arizona Diamondbacks during their 2020 play off push. The Cubs re-signed Chafin at a very reasonable rate of $2.25 million, with an option for 2022 worth $5.25 million plus incentives. He stands to earn some of those, as through 42 appearances Chafin has a 1.70 earned run average.

So should the Phillies swing a deal for either or both players, they would have bullpen help in 2022. Could those be the types of trades Dombrowski is looking to make?