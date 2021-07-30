Report: Phillies Close to Landing Rangers Starter, Closer

The Phillies had been trade-less in major league deals one hour before the 4:00 p.m. Eastern MLB Trade Deadline. The Phillies were looking for starting help and relief help. The Phillies are reportedly close to pulling off a deal that will land them both.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports the Phillies are close to acquiring Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and closer Ian Kennedy.

Phillies close to acquiring RHPs Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy from Rangers, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2021

Being "close" to a deal usually means the players are agreed upon and medical information will be reviewed.

One name that was reported as being possibly in such a deal is Phillies pitcher Spencer Howard:

Sources telling me Phillies talk with Rangers continues re: Gibson with RHP Spencer Howard very much involved in talks. But possibility of packaging Kennedy/Gibson is also very much in mix, too. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 30, 2021

Howard appears unlikely to help the Phillies on the short-term, but at 25 years old certainly still has some promise.

Gibson signed a three-year, $28 million contract with the Rangers prior to the 2020 season. The contract was front-loaded, meaning the cash out the door will be $7 million in 2022. The average annual value against the Competitive Balance Tax will be $9.333 million.

Gibson is 6-3 with a 2.87 earned run average for the Rangers in 2021. The Rangers Opening Day starter allowed five earned runs while getting just one out in his first start, and has been stellar since. Gibson has averaged just under six full innings per start this season.

Kennedy re-invented himself in 2021 as the Rangers closer. Now 36 years old, Kennedy is 0-0 with a 2.51 earned run average with the Rangers. He has 16 saves in 32 appearances.

Stay tuned.