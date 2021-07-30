Report: Phillies Making a "Hard Push" for Rangers Starter

With less than three hours before the MLB Trade Deadline, the Phillies have yet to make a single major league move. The club reportedly continues to chase pitching, both starting pitching and relief. The Phillies were connected to a Texas Rangers starting pitcher.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports the Phillies are in on Texas Rangers starter Kyle Gibson:

Per source, the Phillies are making a hard push for Rangers starter Kyle Gibson. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2021

Gibson would remain under control through 2022 to an acquiring team.

Gibson signed a three-year, $28 million contract with the Rangers prior to the 2020 season. The contract was front-loaded, meaning the cash out the door will be $7 million in 2022. The average annual value against the Competitive Balance Tax will be $9.333 million.

Gibson is 6-3 with a 2.87 earned run average for the Rangers in 2021. The Rangers Opening Day starter allowed five earned runs while getting just one out in his first start, and has been stellar since. Gibson has averaged just under six full innings per start this season.

Take out that first start the number is just a tick under 6.6 innings a start.

So the Phillies would have immediate help for their starting rotation, if able to pull off the deal.