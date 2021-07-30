Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Union Sign Jesus Bueno

Report: Phillies Shopping, But Have Few Top Prospects to Trade

07/30/2021

It has been a slow trade deadline so far for the Phillies, with just under five hours remaining before the 4:00 p.m. MLB Trade Deadline.  The only real movement the Phillies had was to agree to a deal for left-handed starter Tyler Anderson.  That deal fell through, however, and the Phillies have been quiet since.

Jayson Stark of the Athletic has a reason: 

That the Phillies have few blue chip prospects available is not a surprise.

But what might be a surprise is that the deals made thus far have included few blue chip prospects.  The trade for power hitter Kyle Schwarber cost the Red Sox their number 8 prospect, Aldo Ramirez.  That would seem to indicate the Phillies have the ability to play in that range, if they wish to pass on Bryson Stott and Mick Abel.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has publicly stated on multiple occasions that the Phillies will be buyers.  He has under five hours to deliver.

Posted by on 07/30/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)