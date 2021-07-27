Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Sign D Keith Yandle to 1-Year Deal

Reports: Phillies Close to Adding Starter from Pirates

07/27/2021

The Phillies may be close to making their first move ahead of Friday's 4:00 p.m. MLB Trade Deadline.  With the Phillies having needs at starting pitcher, relief pitcher, and center field, they will likely need to make multiple moves.  At least one move - starting pitcher - may be crossed off their list.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Phillies are close to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for left-handed starter Tyler Anderson:

Anderson has been scratched from his scheduled start tonight.

Anderson is 5-8 with a 4.35 earned run average for the Pirates in 2021.  That might not sound impressive.  However, one thing Anderson does is last deeper into games.   Anderson has not pitched fewer than five innings in any start in 2021.

Anderson is also 2-0 with a 2.50 earned run average in July.

Originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies, Anderson spent four seasons there before joining the San Francisco Giants in 2020.  He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates prior to 2021.

UPDATE: The details of the trade appear to be set, reported by Pittsburgh's Jason Mackey, of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 93.7 the Fan, and KDKA:  

 

