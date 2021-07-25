Steven Nelson Joins Eagles Secondary

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
07/25/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Steven Nelson, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The deal is worth just $4 million for one year.

Nelson represented the top free agent corner left on the market and, without him in the fold, the Eagles were sure to start Avonte Maddox or rookie Zech McPhearson. The signing could move Maddox to the slot, where he is better suited.

Nelson could step into the second outside position where he'd play alongside Darius Slay.

He had a down season last year with an opposing passer rating that dropped from 48.4 in 2019 to 63.8. This deal might be a way of his looking to increase his value for a longer-term deal while the Eagles have a chance to either re-sign him or seek a compensatory pick for him following the season.

Like Eric Wilson and Anthony Harris, Nelson is a player the Eagles think has been undervalued by the market and represents a signing that could pay off big time should it work out without having to tie up any future cap space.

Nelson has played six seasons (four with Kansas City and two with Pittsburgh) and started 68 games. He was released as a salary cap casualty earlier this offseason when the Steelers cleared over $8 million with the release.

In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Willie Henry was released.

Posted by on 07/25/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman

