Union Poised to Finalize Signing of South American Duo

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

According to multiple sources, the Union are gearing up to add two new players to their current roster.

The players in question are Venezuelan midfielder Jesus Bueno, who currently plays for Deportivo Lara in the Venezuelan Primera Division, and Brazilian forward Matheus Davo, who plays for Corinthians in Brazil’s Serie A.

Bueno would be acquired on a permanent deal, while it’s looking like Davo would come to Philadelphia on a year-long loan, with the Union retaining a purchase option as part of the agreement.

Bueno is a 22-year-old midfielder, who is able to play as a No. 6 or No. 8. He has made 76 appearances for Deportivo Lara, and is currently the club’s captain. His versatility in the midfield will give Jim Curtin even more options for rotating his midfield diamond, experimenting with formations including Bueno, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, and Bueno’s fellow Venezuelan, Jose Martinez.

Davo is a 21-year-old forward who would add some much-needed depth to Curtin’s options up front. He would most likely be filling in as a second striker, partnering with the likes of Kacper Przybylko, Cory Burke, and Sergio Santos. Davo has played with Guarani FC in Brazil’s Serie B on loan, where he registered two goals and three assists in 1,000 minutes with the club.

MLS insider Tom Bogert broke the news that the Union are in a position to finalize these signings, while Marcelo Braga of Globo initially reported the Union’s interest in Davo, and Mario Sanchez of Mundo es un Balon first reported the club’s interest in Bueno.