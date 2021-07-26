Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #120 - Mood Swing

07/26/2021

The YWT Podcast is back and it was an extremely busy two weeks for the Flyers. It started last Saturday as Ryan Ellis was acquired by the Flyers from Nashville for Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick. Then, after Carsen Twarynski was selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, the Flyers traded Shayne Gostisbehere and two draft picks to Arizona to free up cap space. They they acquired Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo for Robert Hagg, their 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick. Finally, they closed out draft weekend trading Jake Voracek to Columbus for Cam Atkinson

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso are here to discuss it all, going through each trade, as well as looking at GM Chuck Fletcher's comments about gaining more energy and changing the mood in the locker room. 

