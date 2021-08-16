Cole Hamels is Shut Down; Will Not Pitch in 2021



(Photo: Kevin Durso/Sports Talk Philly)

Many Phillies fans were disappointed when former Phillies ace Cole Hamels signed with a team other than the Philadelphia Phillies to pitch in 2021. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Hamels to a one-year contract, which would take him until the end of the 2021 season. For that contract, the Dodgers will see Hamels on a major league mound.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they placed Hamels on the 60-day injured list. That of course would take him beyond the end of the season. Jon Heyman of MLB Network explains:

Cole Hamels felt shoulder pain in his simulated game in Arizona, so he won’t be able to pitch for the Dodgers this season @BNightengale was on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 17, 2021

Hamels was replaced on the Dodgers 40-man roster by former Phillies reliever Neftali Feliz.

So is this the end of the line for Hamels? It very well could be. Now 37 years old, Hamels is older than most players in the Major Leagues. And this comes off of his 2020 campaign, when after returning from an injury in Spring Training he was able to give the Atlanta Braves just two-thirds of an inning before being shut down once again.

At this point, Hamels could sign next season with the Phillies. That would be the one-day contract variety so he can retire as a Phillie. Other 2008 World Champions have, so Hamels may take his place next.