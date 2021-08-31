Eagles Make Another Trade With Colts, Send Pryor to Indy

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With the Eagles facing the deadline to cut the roster down to 53 by this afternoon, Howie Roseman pulled off a trade to increase his draft capital for next season.

The Eagles will be getting back a 2022 sixth-rounder in exchange for a seventh-rounder in the same draft and Matt Pryor.

Trade: Eagles have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from Indianapolis in exchange for G/T Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/etNkCQpz95 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2021

The Colts offensive line has taken some hits recently with tackles Eric Fisher testing positive for COVID and Sam Tevi landing on season-ending IR in the past couple days.

Pryor should provide the team with some experienced depth tp combat that.