Eagles Make Another Trade With Colts, Send Pryor to Indy
08/31/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
With the Eagles facing the deadline to cut the roster down to 53 by this afternoon, Howie Roseman pulled off a trade to increase his draft capital for next season.
The Eagles will be getting back a 2022 sixth-rounder in exchange for a seventh-rounder in the same draft and Matt Pryor.
Trade: Eagles have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from Indianapolis in exchange for G/T Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/etNkCQpz95— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2021
The Colts offensive line has taken some hits recently with tackles Eric Fisher testing positive for COVID and Sam Tevi landing on season-ending IR in the past couple days.
Pryor should provide the team with some experienced depth tp combat that.
While Andre Dillard was floated as someone that could be traded to the Colts following those developments, Roseman instead got something out of nothing.
On the Eagles roster, Pryor represents a guy on the last year of his rookie deal who is just buried.
At tackle Le'Raven Clark, Andre Dillard, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Jack Driscoll are all well ahead of him. Brett Toth may even have an argument to be ahead of him. At guard, it's Issac Seumalo, Brandon Brooks and Nate Herbig that have the clear advantage with Sua Opeta also potentially being ahead of him.
This lead to a situation he was likely to be cut today anyway, so the Eagles managed to swap a seventh rounder for a sixth rounder in the process of cutting down their roster.
While the deal leaves the team without a 2022 seventh-round pick, it gives them back the opportunity to pick in the sixth round that they had traded away in order to acquire Gardner Minshew.
