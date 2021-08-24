Freddy Galvis, Sam Coonrod Return to Phillies

The Phillies traded for their former infielder Freddy Galvis way back on July 30. More than three weeks later, the Phillies will finally see the benefit on their active roster. Tuesday afternoon, the Phillies announced that they have activated both Galvis and reliever Sam Coonrod from the 10-day injured list.

To make room on the active roster, the Phillies made two corresponding moves. Enyel De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Jorge Bonifacio, who made one start in center field for the Phillies, was designated for assignment. The move gives the Phillies a spot on the 40-man roster, for now; Adam Haseley will soon need to be activated from the COVID-19 injurd list.

Galvis was not in the lineup for the Phillies on Tuesday evening. Galvis suffered a right quad strain in June as a member of the Balimore Orioles. Galvis was batting .249 for the Orioles, with nine home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Coonrod was placed on the injured list in June after experimenting with a new slider pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in July, but suffered a setback. Coonrod is 1-2 with a 4.18 earned run average in 27 games with the Phillies in 2021.