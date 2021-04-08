"Hollywood" Going to Hollywood?



(Photo: Kevin Durso/Sports Talk Philly)

The Phillies added starter Kyle Gibson before the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline. That would be very helpful, had the Phillies not been without starter Zach Eflin, who is on the Injured List. With Eflin out another starter could help the club. If the Phillies add one, it will not be their former World Series MVP, Cole Hamels.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to a deal with Hamels:

Breaking: Dodgers closing in on a deal for Cole Hamels — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 4, 2021

The move gives the Dodgers extra depth, something they already had.

The Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. Even though they are down $40 million starter Trevor Bauer, who is currently on administrative leave after an allegation of sexual misconduct, the rotation has many options, including Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Danny Duffy, and David Price. Currently, Kershaw and Duffy are on the 10-day injured list.

Hamels gives a rich team extra riches as backup for those who are on the injured list. What Hamels can give a club is somewhat of a wild card at this point; he threw just 3 2/3 innings last season and has spent the better part of a year rehabbing an injury.