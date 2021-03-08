Jamiro Monteiro Looking for Move Away From the Union

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

Recent reports have strongly suggested that Union midfielder Jamiro Monteiro is looking to depart the club.

Jim Curtin made the public aware of these transfer talks after the Union’s 1-1 draw against the Chicago Fire on Sunday, a game that Monteiro, who is usually a starter, did not appear in.

“Jamiro’s in transfer talks right now,” Curtin revealed in a press conference. “I hope you guys can respect that, [it’s] all I can say about the matter for now. That’s kind of where that one’s at.”

Monteiro’s agent has informed media outlets that Belgian side RSC Anderlecht and Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam, along with a Brazilian team and a team in the Western Conference of MLS, have expressed interest in signing Monteiro.

According to MLSsoccer.com, “discord has been brewing with the Union and Monteiro for some time, although transfer talks hadn’t come particularly close until now.” Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer has also reported that “family considerations amid the COVID-19 pandemic are factoring in.”

Monteiro first joined the Union on loan from Ligue 1’s FC Metz during the 2019 season, then was signed permanently for a $2 million fee before the 2020 season commenced. He can play in the No. 8 and No. 10 positions, and has notched nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games for the Union. Should he make the move away from Philadelphia, it will be his fifth club in as many years.

Monteiro is a creative, rangy, and skillful midfielder, most notable for his grace and ease on the ball. He brought a smoothness and stylistic quality to the Union’s otherwise orderly and unflinching midfield diamond.