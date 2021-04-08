Kai Wagner is the Union's Lone All-Star

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The squad for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game was announced on Wednesday, and, quite surprisingly to some, there was only one name from the Union in the roster: Kai Wagner.

The German left-back, nicknamed “The Machine”, has undoubtedly had a standout season. Known for his complete dominance of the left wing of the field, Wagner is adept at acquiring the ball and moving it up the left side, deftly plowing through any obstacles. He never seems to grow tired, establishing himself as a player that Jim Curtin rarely subs off.

This will be Wagner’s first All-Star accolade in the three seasons he’s been with the Union. He’s started 60 of his 61 appearances for the club, recording two goals and 13 assists. He has also contributed to 14 clean sheets and had made 80 interceptions in his time with the Union.