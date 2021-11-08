Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
McCutchen, Brogdon Return to Phillies; Alvarado to IL

The Phillies got a boost in their lineup and in their bullpen on Wednesday afternoon with the return of two key players.   Andrew McCutchen has been activated from the injured list and rejoins the offense, while Connor Brogdon helps the Phillies bullpen.  Neither player completed a rehab assignment.

McCutchen left the game two Sundays ago with inflammation in his knee.  This was the same knee in which he had a season-ending torn ACL in 2019.  So after some initial worry, McCutchen will bat cleanup on Wednesday evening against Dodgers starter David Price.

Brogdon was placed on the 10-day Injured List on August 3.  But since the Phillies back-dated the move, he returns just eight days after the roster move.  Brogdon will give the Phillies bullpen a boost from the right-hand side.

While the Phillies added Brogdon back to the bullpen, lefty Jose Alvarado was placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left shoulder impingement.   This leaves the Phillies thin from the left side in the bullpen.  Only Matt Moore remains, though he fills a long-man role compared to Alvarado's back-end role.

The Phillies might have had another left-handed arm, but Damon Jones was optioned to Triple-A.  Jones made his Major League Debut on Tuesday night.  He allowed one hit, walked two and got one out.

Meanwhile, reliever Seranthony Dominguez shifts his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading this week.

