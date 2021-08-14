Medina, Falter Return to the Phillies

The David Paulino era with the Philadelphia Phillies was short-lived. Paulino joined the Phillies for bullpen depth on Thursday. But after one appearance he is headed out. The Phillies designated Paulino's contract for assignment on Saturday. They did so to add two arms on a day that Matt Moore was set to start.

Adonis Medina returns to the Phillies, having made one appearance in the major leagues. Once situated towards the top of the Phillies prospect list, the organization's number 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline is returning to the majors.

At Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Medina was 3-5 with a 4.94 earned run average.

Bailey Falter has also been activated. Falter returns from a rough bout of COVID-19 that cost him the opportunity to be in the Phillies starting rotation. Falter is activated despite not appearing in a rehab assignment.

The Phillies were without a left-handed pitcher in their bullpen, with Jose Alvarado on the injured list and Matt Moore in the starting rotation.

To make a second spot on the roster, outfielder Mickey Moniak was optioned to Triple-A. Moniak did not play much in his most recent appearance. This is despite the Phillies not getting much production out of center field at the moment.

Odubel Herrera is batting just .143 the last seven days, while Travis Jankowski is hitting .077 in that span.