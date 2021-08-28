Minshew Mania Headed to Philly

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
08/28/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Saturday, the Eagles made a move to acquire another quarterback who had previously been a starter in the NFL.

The team acquired Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars, sending a conditional sixth-rounder in 2022 in return.

The Eagles had previously sent their 2023 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville earlier this year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the pick could become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays in over 50% of the snaps in three games this season.

Minshew is under contract for less than $1 million in 2022, so the move provides some long-term depth.

Minshew comes in having started 20 NFL games and holds a career 62.9% completion percentage. He also has a 37 to 11 touchdown to interception ratio.

Minshew is a quick decision maker who can use his legs to move the chains when needed. Perhaps more importantly for the Eagles immediately is that he is known as a locker-room leader much like Flacco and Hurts have been described this offseason.

The move provides the Eagles with a viable third quarterback after Nick Mullens proved time and time again he should not be on an NFL roster this preseason. Mullens was cut to make room for Minshew on the roster.

For now, Minshew needs to learn a new offense and try to build more chemistry with a new team just days before the season begins. He may be a guy who the Eagles see as more important as the backup in 2022 than as the third-string in 2021.

Roster-wise, this move is likely to result in another cut as Nick Mullens was on the chopping block with the Eagles set to keep only two quarterbacks on the 53-man whereas this move all but guarantees they will keep three.

