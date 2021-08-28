Minshew Mania Headed to Philly

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Saturday, the Eagles made a move to acquire another quarterback who had previously been a starter in the NFL.

The team acquired Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars, sending a conditional sixth-rounder in 2022 in return.

Trade: #Eagles have acquired QB Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022.



The team also released QB Nick Mullens. pic.twitter.com/MLYrJfymxE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2021

The Eagles had previously sent their 2023 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville earlier this year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the pick could become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays in over 50% of the snaps in three games this season.

Minshew is under contract for less than $1 million in 2022, so the move provides some long-term depth.