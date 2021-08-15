NFL Preseason is Here

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to react to the Eagles training camp and their first preseason game!

The wait is over and the NFL season is just around the corner. We talk risers, fallers and surprises. Plus we breakdown who we think makes the final Defensive depth chart.

