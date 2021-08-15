Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
NFL Preseason is Here

08/15/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to react to the Eagles training camp and their first preseason game!

The wait is over and the NFL season is just around the corner. We talk risers, fallers and surprises. Plus we breakdown who we think makes the final Defensive depth chart.

