Phillies: 2 Difference-Makers for 2021 and Beyond

With the red pinstripes in first place, supporters suddenly discovered they won’t play them until September’s end. And one even demanded their spot (first place) for any Phillies fans reading his post. Unfortunately, they forgot the Fightins are 9-7 against them overall: 7-3 here and 2-4 there. Bravos? No, Bravados!

In Georgia, the Atlanta Braves faithful saw only clear skies ahead on Friday. Yes, they finally went over .500 for the first time in 2021 on Aug. 5 (Thursday). Reading their Friday posts, though, I found three clubs not mentioned in their euphoric splendor: the Washington Nationals, the Fish, and the Fightins.

What do fans think? Well, if you remember recent Septembers, the New York Mets supporters are presently expressing those wrong-direction sentiments. And they’re conceding the race to the other contending franchises in the NL East. One difference: They’re again realizing the division isn’t won on paper.

“If you're trying to achieve, there will be roadblocks. I've had them; everybody has had them. But obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” - Michael Jordan

The ‘21 campaign will end in Florida against the Miami Marlins on Oct. 3, but the playoffs will continue thereafter with the division series. For the Phillies, the odds for no difficulties are remote, but the life signs the team has had since June 1 won’t wither and die.

This season for the Philadelphia Phillies is different from 2018, 2019 and 2020 because two factors are visible for the first time in years. Yes, the clubhouse and front office have a win-now posture with more than words.

According to the contenders’ schedules, Atlanta locals will watch with unbridled joy as they pile up victories, and the Metropolitans fall far behind them in the standings. Basically, it’s time to coast to another NL East title because the Mets’ summer will be over. But Saturday’s defeat was a buzzkill!

By Sunday night, the Braves faithful realized they (7-3) were another game behind the Phils (8-2) and hoped for a first-place tie after the next three series: nine contests each. Progression: They went from ignoring Girardi and company to thinking they could tie them due to an easier, immediate road ahead.

Upcoming Schedules

(through Aug. 26 after current series):

Phillies vs. Dodgers (3 home):

Reds (3 home)

Diamondbacks (3 away)

Padres (3 away)

Rays (2 home)

Diamondbacks (1st of 4 home games)

Mets vs. Nationals (3 home)

Dodgers (3 home)

Giants (3 away)

Dodgers (4 away)

Giants (3 home)

Braves vs. Reds (3 home)

Nationals (3 away)

Marlins (3 away)

Orioles (3 away)

Yankees (2 home)

September Revisited:

If I had a teaching career, I’d cringe if I believed my words were falling on deaf ears. General managing 101: Most squads must earn meaningful deadline deals by playing .600 ball with few exceptions: the 2021 New York Yankees and the 2004 Metropolitans moving their top pitching prospect while six games out.

In fact, Rhys Hoskins said in July they had to win. Yes, force Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, to pick up difference-making talent. But this is how most higher-ups decide their direction, that Mets exec lost his one-out-of-30 job due to the Scott Kazmir swap: The GM had panicked!

Phillies Deadline and September Records:

YEAR @ JUNE 30 JULY-AUG* DEADLINE* SEPT. 2018 44 - 37 14 - 11 5 - 8 8 - 20 2019 44 - 40 12 - 10 12 - 10 12 - 16 2020 *7 - 9 *7 - 6 7 - 6 13 - 17* 2021 37 - 41 14 - 10 14 - 10 * Aug. 15 * To the 30th * To the 30th * 1-7 Finish

After a 66-96 mark the previous 162, the 2018 red pinstripes were seven games over .500 at June’s end, but they had played beyond their ability like the 2020 Marlins. Unfortunately, the campaign didn’t end after 81 ballgames. And the clock struck midnight during the Fightins’ last 13 contests through July 30.

They added a left-handed reliever, an offensive catcher and a multi-position infielder who had previously produced as a July acquisition. However, Aaron Loup would be the first of many disappointing relievers picked up near the deadline, Wilson Ramos lacked defense, and Asdrubal Cabrera wasn’t successful.

In ‘19, the Phils weren’t one player away from the postseason, but the Bryce Harper signing created unrealistic expectations. Aaron Nola regressed --stars do: it’s nothing new-- while only relievers Hector Neris and Jose Alvarez avoided the IL (injured list): no David Robertson and Seranthony Dominguez.

Yes, injuries also plagued them regarding Andrew McCutchen and Jay Bruce. And the ‘pen deals involved Blake Parker and Mike Moran along with another left fielder in Corey Dickerson. Moreover, rotation patches included Jason Vargas and Drew Smyly: These hurlers were replacements for the walking wounded.

Phillies Trade-Deadline Acquisitions:

2018 2019 2020 2021 Wilson Ramos Corey Dickerson David Phelps Kyle Gibson Aaron Loup *Blake Parker David Hale Ian Kennedy Asdrubal Cabrera **Jason Vargas Brandon Workman Freddy Galvis *Mike Moran Heath Hembree **Drew Smyly C/LRP/INF OF/*RRP/**LSP 4 RRPs RSP/RCL/INF

In 2020 despite the expanded playoff format, the pandemic and empty stadiums affected the performances of stars depending on the adrenaline rush of paying customers. Plus the everyday eight, the five-man staff, setup men and closers had interrupted preparation routines and COVID-19 protocols to haphazardly negotiate.

Again, the relief corps wasn’t healthy, Robertson and Dominguez didn’t return, but Neris was there as the one constant. And all repair efforts to the bullpen with Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, David Phelps and David Hale were dismal; plus the 1-7 finish ended their postseason hopes.

To sum up, many locals hesitate to invest themselves emotionally after three summers and the September blues. In fact, August's hot streak has the faithful looking forward, not backward. But the dreaded final-month monster is never far away, is it? No, it won’t take much to rattle the bat rack, as it were.

Team to Beat:

According to JT Realmuto, the Phillies had a players’ meeting in July. And Hoskins revealed they believe they are the best club in the NL East. So, if you hear the echo of Jimmy Rollins’ challenge from 2007, it’s not your imagination. But they also know their shortcomings.

With a 14-11 record (.583) for July through the 30th, management trusted their stars to capture the divisional flag. So they traded for All-Star Kyle Gibson, a three-slot arm, who has a six-pitch arsenal. Yes, they’re average bullets, but controlling four per outing is effective because hitters can’t anticipate the offering.

Phillies Arsenals:

Gibson, 33.5: Four-seam Fastball, Cutter, Curveball, Changeup, Sinker and Slider.

Kennedy, 36.5: Four-seam Fastball, Cutter, Curveball and Changeup.

Suarez, almost 26: Four-seam Fastball, Sinker, Slider and Changeup.

Closer Ian Kennedy, who was a starter for nine years, has a four-pitch repertoire, while most ninth-inning firemen have a heater and an off-speed pitch. Roughly, he’s an older version of Ranger Suarez, plus Kennedy has a starter’s command: It’s why he shut down two offenses with a two-run lead.

Lefty Suarez completes the rotation and is usually efficient with his stuff, but don’t dismiss his two starts due to only three innings. Realistically, he went through the lineup once for three frames due to an inning count. But, then, he needed 61 pitches for only eight outs because of a postage-stamp strike zone.

Returning to the good guys, Freddy Galvis has already improved the defense by working with Alec Bohm, and Bohm’s Saturday mistake wasn’t present on Sunday’s grounder. Unfortunately, the then rookie arrived in 2012 and missed serious October baseball. And now he’s the veteran helping a youngster.

Yes, the Phils swept the trade-depleted Nationals and free-falling Mets, but now the rivals will be the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds at the Bank. But keep in mind, expecting one triumph after another isn’t realistic. No, there’ll be more challenges, but success is .600 ball, which is what? Six wins, four defeats.

