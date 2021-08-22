Phillies Activate Hoskins; Send Bohm to Minors

The Phillies lineup sorely missed their first baseman. Rhys Hoskins was hot, batting .435 over his last seven games with three home runs, nine runs batted in, and an OPS of .957. Since hit the injured list on August 10, the Phillies have been just 3-8, going from first place in the National League East to five full games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have their first baseman back.

The Phillies announced on Sunday that Hoskins was activated from the 10-day injured list. He is in Sunday's lineup, batting fifth.

To make room for Hoskins, the Phillies optioned infielder Alec Bohm to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies never got any power from their third baseman, who showed flashes in 2020. Further, Bohm struggled mightily with defense both at third base and first base. In his last seven games, Bohm was batting just .077 with one run batted in.

Ronald Torreyes has been starting at third base of late, and will likely continue to do so until Freddy Galvis is activated from the 10-day injured list. Galvis is rehabbing with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and could be close to joining the Phillies.