Podcast: Eagles "Stinker" in South Philly & AFC North Preview
08/22/2021
Doc & Brett discuss the Eagles lack of effort against New England on Thursday night. Should there be cause for concern or is it just a case of being preseason football? Plus news and notes from around the world of football and a preview of the AFC North!
- What to make of Jalen Hurts "issues"
- Should Birds fans be concerned about Thursday's performance
- Do NFL teams owe it to fans to tell them when starters aren't playing in preseason games
- Big Ten-ACC-PAC12 are forming an alliance
- Is Notre Dame the key to the alliance
- The Packers new throwbacks are UGLY
- AFC North Preview
Supported by: Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday
About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!
Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more!
Comments
