Podcast: Eagles "Stinker" in South Philly & AFC North Preview

08/22/2021

Doc & Brett discuss the Eagles lack of effort against New England on Thursday night.  Should there be cause for concern or is it just a case of being preseason football?  Plus news and notes from around the world of football and a preview of the AFC North! 

  • What to make of Jalen Hurts "issues"
  • Should Birds fans be concerned about Thursday's performance
  • Do NFL teams owe it to fans to tell them when starters aren't playing in preseason games
  • Big Ten-ACC-PAC12 are forming an alliance
  • Is Notre Dame the key to the alliance
  • The Packers new throwbacks are UGLY
  • AFC North Preview

 

About The Goal Line Stand:  All Football! All the Time!

Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more! 

