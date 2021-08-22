Podcast: Eagles "Stinker" in South Philly & AFC North Preview

Doc & Brett discuss the Eagles lack of effort against New England on Thursday night. Should there be cause for concern or is it just a case of being preseason football? Plus news and notes from around the world of football and a preview of the AFC North!

What to make of Jalen Hurts "issues"

Should Birds fans be concerned about Thursday's performance

Do NFL teams owe it to fans to tell them when starters aren't playing in preseason games

Big Ten-ACC-PAC12 are forming an alliance

Is Notre Dame the key to the alliance

The Packers new throwbacks are UGLY

AFC North Preview

