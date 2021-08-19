Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Week 20 Recap: O Captain, My Captain!

Podcast: Preseason Week 1 Observations & AFC South Preview

08/19/2021

GLS Banner w_ Social

Doc & Brett discuss the biggest news stories from the NFL after week one of the preseason & preview the AFC South!

  • 4 Downs of True or False
  • Eagles performance should calm nerves
  • NFL's focus on taunting is misplaced
  • How did rookie QBs fare
  • Falcons reach 100% vaccination 
  • Raiders will require full vaccination to attend games
  • AFC South Preview

 

Supported by:  Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday

Posted by on 08/19/2021 in Eagles, College Football, Podcast: Section 247

