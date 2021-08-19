Podcast: Preseason Week 1 Observations & AFC South Preview

Doc & Brett discuss the biggest news stories from the NFL after week one of the preseason & preview the AFC South!

4 Downs of True or False

Eagles performance should calm nerves

NFL's focus on taunting is misplaced

How did rookie QBs fare

Falcons reach 100% vaccination

Raiders will require full vaccination to attend games

AFC South Preview

