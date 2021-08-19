Podcast: Preseason Week 1 Observations & AFC South Preview
08/19/2021
Doc & Brett discuss the biggest news stories from the NFL after week one of the preseason & preview the AFC South!
- 4 Downs of True or False
- Eagles performance should calm nerves
- NFL's focus on taunting is misplaced
- How did rookie QBs fare
- Falcons reach 100% vaccination
- Raiders will require full vaccination to attend games
- AFC South Preview
